Please let these movie franchises die a peaceful death

Take a look at the release calendar for summer 2015 movies, and you”ll see that the Hollywood sequel craze is still kicking.

This weekend saw the opening of the fourth “Jurassic Park” movie, the “Terminator” franchise will release its fifth installment over the July 4th weekend, and Marvel is still churning out its line-up of superhero follow-ups.

Some of these franchises still thrill and deliver something fresh. Others are far past their prime.

Here HitFix declares which franchises should call it quits. Really, “Scary Movie,” that's enough.