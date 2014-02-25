11 Poignant Illustrated Tributes To The Late Harold Ramis

#RIP #Ghostbusters
02.25.14 2 Comments

When the news broke on Monday February 24th that actor, director, and writer Harold Ramis had passed away due to complications from vasculitis, the Internet was in shock. In a day and age when beloved celebrities have active careers well into their nineties, someone as iconic as Ramis dying at the young age of sixty-nine seemed unthinkable. And how does one deal with the grief that comes with being blind-sided by death? In the case of these artists, they take to the easel, and in their own way help everyone process this loss.

RIP Harold Ramis. You will be missed.

Art by Ninja Ink

After the jump, see ten more artistic tributes that range from serious to humorous. Because we all have different coping mechanisms.

Around The Web

TOPICS#RIP#Ghostbusters
TAGSart tributeEgonGHOSTBUSTERSHAROLD RAMISharold ramis diespassed awayRIP

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP