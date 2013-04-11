‘Point Break’ remake hires ‘Invincible’ director Ericson Core

The “Point Break” remake is really happening.

Alcon Entertainment has announced that Ericson Core (“Invincible”) will direct the remake of the 1991 Kathryn Bigelow -directed thriller.

The original starred Keanu Reeves as an undercover agent who infiltrates a close-knit group of thrill-seeking bandits who surf, skydive and rob banks while disguised as former presidents. Patrick Swayze, Lori Petty and Gary Busey also starred in the 20th Century Fox production. Bigelow later directer the Oscar-winning “Hurt Locker.”

According to Alcon’s press release, the filmmakers are keeping the plot of the new version of “Point Break” under wraps, but it will still feature an undercover FBI agent and extreme sports.

Core is primarily known as a cinematographer, having shot “The Fast and the Furious” (which had a number of plot similarities to “Point Break”) and “Daredevil.” He made his directorial debut with the football drama “Invincible,” starring Mark Wahlberg. Alcon co-founders Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosove are producing along with Michael DeLuca, John Baldecchi, Chris Taylor and Kurt Wimmer, who also wrote the screenplay.

