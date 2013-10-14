Poll: Which Marvel characters do you want to see on TV next?

Marvel Studios seems to have a success on its hands with ABC’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and it’s already been revealed they are developing a stand alone series, “Agent Carter,” based on a short film that appeared on the “Iron Man 3” DVD and Blu-ray. It goes without saying that Marvel wants to bring its universe to the small screen, but no one expected it this quickly.
According to a report in Deadline, Marvel is pitching 60 episodes to networks that would include 4 series and a possible mini-series. That’s a huge commitment for any network whether it’s cable or broadcast, but Netflix, Amazon and WGN America are rumored to be interested. The actual series are being kept under wraps, but what if you had a say? Which characters, superhero groups or concepts would you pick for the four television series?
Before you vote in our poll below you might want to review Alan Sepinwall’s suggestions from last summer. And are we missing something obvious? Let us know in the comments section.
I don’t think that TV would do justice to a character like Moon Knight, the short format means that his somewhat farfetched background is unlikely to be sufficiently dealt with in any depth.
I think TV is far better for that than a movie. Things like that would be better off played out over whole season(s) that crammed into a 90-150 minute movie.
How awesome would it be to have a premiere where he seems like just a Batman knock off and the end twist is that it’s just a second personality and he’s really f*cked up. And then at the end of the first season reveal yet another.
I think it depends on which channel a/o how they handle it. Moon Knight always seemed like a cool character, especially aesthetically. However, and you could perhaps say this about any comic book character, it depends on how you did it. You have a character sort of like Batman yet with dissociative identity disorder. If you did that in a series that was built upon in a serial fashion, rather than a strict villain-of-the-week procedural, I think that could be kind of neat.
I voted for Heroes for Hire and Powerman and Iron Fist because I want that show so badly. You could definitely have Misty and Colleen and other recurring, but I want the real Heroes for Hire as appointment TV
I’m surprised that Alias (AKA Jessica Jones) isn’t on the list. “Luke Cage and Jewel” suggests a much different show…
Can we get a “none, I’m sick of Marvel” option?
No. You could have voted for that by not wasting your time clicking on the page.
Luke Cage and Iron Fist ARE Heroes for Hire.
So isn’t that a bit redundant?
If Nicolas Cage needs work to pay off his back taxes and he is looking for TV work, then do Ghost Rider. It couldn’t be any worse than the previous movies.
You forgot The Punisher
One they left out, that I am always begging for, was Deathlok. Not just because I am from Detroit, but because it is one of my favorite comics to read.
I realize this is a DC character. However… I thought Ragman would make an interesting character. He is visually pretty striking and interesting/unconventional enough to make for a show, movie, or mini-series that would be more unique than a lot of choices. Additionally, as a character deeply rooted in Jewish heritage & mythology I think it is a nice change. Part of the appeal behind Luke Cage, T’Challa, Blade, or even characters like Electra, Psyloche, are the simple logistic fact that they are more diverse in background than white male superheroes from New York. Not that there is anything wrong with that, just diversity is nice.
Ragman is just interesting because he is visually interesting with an interesting background and powers that are not quite a carbon copy of a dozen other characters. Plus, it is not like we have seen him in anything other than a relatively small number of comics so there is a lot of untapped potential.
I’d rather have a Luke Cage movie, then an Iron Fist movie, then they meet up in a Heroes for Hire movie.
I was going to say “Where’s the Squirrel Girl button?” but then I saw the Great Lakes Avengers, and that’s Squirrel Girl +.
Deadpool!