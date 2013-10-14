Poll: Which Marvel characters do you want to see on TV next?

Marvel Studios seems to have a success on its hands with ABC’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and it’s already been revealed they are developing a stand alone series, “Agent Carter,” based on a short film that appeared on the “Iron Man 3” DVD and Blu-ray. It goes without saying that Marvel wants to bring its universe to the small screen, but no one expected it this quickly.

According to a report in Deadline, Marvel is pitching 60 episodes to networks that would include 4 series and a possible mini-series. That’s a huge commitment for any network whether it’s cable or broadcast, but Netflix, Amazon and WGN America are rumored to be interested. The actual series are being kept under wraps, but what if you had a say? Which characters, superhero groups or concepts would you pick for the four television series?

Before you vote in our poll below you might want to review Alan Sepinwall’s suggestions from last summer. And are we missing something obvious? Let us know in the comments section.