12 Pop Culture Gingerbread Houses Almost Too Amazing To Eat

12.20.13

‘Tis the season to overindulge in everything. So why settle for a boring old gingerbread house when you could make a masterpiece that causes your guests to feel a mixture of guilt and awe as they devour it? These twelve crafty bakers to the art of gingerbread to the next level.

Gingerbread TARDIS and Dalek – ‘Doctor Who’

MASTICATE! MASTICATE!

Credit: Scornflake

Gingerbread Breaking Bad Van – ‘Breaking Bad’

Blue Sky rock candy is at least 98% less likely to explode upon contact with sweat.

Credit: LuluThinksGreen


And 10 more gingerbread inspirations to put on your last minute wish list!

TAGSamazing gingerbread housegingerbreadgingerbread house

