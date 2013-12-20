12 Pop Culture Gingerbread Houses Almost Too Amazing To Eat

‘Tis the season to overindulge in everything. So why settle for a boring old gingerbread house when you could make a masterpiece that causes your guests to feel a mixture of guilt and awe as they devour it? These twelve crafty bakers to the art of gingerbread to the next level.
Gingerbread TARDIS and Dalek – ‘Doctor Who’
MASTICATE! MASTICATE!
Credit: Scornflake
Gingerbread Breaking Bad Van – ‘Breaking Bad’
Blue Sky rock candy is at least 98% less likely to explode upon contact with sweat.
Credit: LuluThinksGreen
The Grumpy Cat one is AMAZING