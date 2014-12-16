Pop Danthology vs. DJ Earworm: Pick the Better 2014 Mashup

We have two phenomenal pop mashups on our hands: DJ Earworm's annual year-end recap (“United States of Pop”) and Daniel Kim's “Pop Danthology.” The nice thing about both mashups is they highlight some of my favorite songs of the year, including “Rather Be,” “Anaconda,” and “Adore You.” Unfortunately, “Rude” is also featured. They can't all be winners.

