Pop Danthology vs. DJ Earworm: Pick the Better 2014 Mashup

12.16.14 4 years ago

We have two phenomenal pop mashups on our hands: DJ Earworm's annual year-end recap (“United States of Pop”) and Daniel Kim's “Pop Danthology.” The nice thing about both mashups is they highlight some of my favorite songs of the year, including “Rather Be,” “Anaconda,” and “Adore You.” Unfortunately, “Rude” is also featured. They can't all be winners.

Around The Web

TAGSDJ EARWORMPOP DANTHOLOGYUnited States of Pop 2014

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP