We have two phenomenal pop mashups on our hands: DJ Earworm's annual year-end recap (“United States of Pop”) and Daniel Kim's “Pop Danthology.” The nice thing about both mashups is they highlight some of my favorite songs of the year, including “Rather Be,” “Anaconda,” and “Adore You.” Unfortunately, “Rude” is also featured. They can't all be winners.
Pop Danthology vs. DJ Earworm: Pick the Better 2014 Mashup
Louis VIrtel 12.16.14 4 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With