‘Portlandia’ Wants You to Know That Church is an Option!

04.23.14 4 years ago

Ed Begley Jr. joins “Portlandia” in this new clip to teach you something important: Church is an option! There are posters now! And fun! And cool, new praying! And even acupuncture if you need it. Oh, God, just come to church. Just visit us. Oh, heavens, please give us a chance. We're just nice people here. Just trying to get along is all. Oh, good lord. var bc_params = {“api”:”hybrid”,”playerId”:”88218671001″,”playerKey”:”AQ~~,AAAAAAAn_zM~,B6LaFUvNnt2RhwK5cjOvZ4hHQyd5XXC9″};http://admin.brightcove.com/js/BrightcoveExperiences_all.js?ver=3.5.2http://www.ifc.com/commons/brightcove/AmcnBrightcove.js?ver=1.0.1388437157

 

brightcove.createExperiences();

