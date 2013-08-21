Fox’s potential awards sleeper ‘The Book Thief’ gets a trailer

It may be taking the stealth approach in this year’s awards season, but Kris has already flagged up “The Book Thief” as one to keep an eye on as the Oscar race takes shape. Fox 2000 quietly scheduled the prestige drama for a November 15 release — prime real estate in the awards game, as we all know — and the film ticks any number of baity boxes: based on a 2006 international bestseller by Markus Zusak, the film centers on Liesel, a nine-year-old girl in Nazi Germany, studying her relationship both with her foster parents and the Jewish fist-fighter her family shelters in their household.
Oscar winner Geoffrey Rush and Oscar nominee Emily Watson play her guardians, while Liesel herself is played by 12-year-old French-Canadian prodigy Sophie Nélisse. If you don’t believe the youngster has the potential to be this year’s Quvenzhane Wallis or Keisha Castle-Hughes, check out her devastating performance as an emotionally traumatized schoolgirl in last year’s foreign-language Oscar nominee “Monsieur Lazhar” — she’s more than a cute kid who can be coached into winsome reactions. British director Brian Percival is pretty green when it comes to feature films, but has won both an Emmy and a BAFTA for his work on “Downton Abbey,” and another BAFTA for his 2001 short “About a Girl.” Could he be this year’s Tom Hooper?
The name currently drawing the most eyeballs to the project, however, is that of venerable composer John Williams. The legend hasn’t scored a film outside the Spielberg-Lucas realm in almost a decade — does his attachment bode well for this potential awards sleeper? (If nothing else, it means we can pretty much set at least one nomination in stone — the music branch is powerless to resist him.)
Fox is skipping the festival circuit with this one, which could be a smart move — sometimes it pays to reveal yourself after the glut of Toronto/Venice/Telluride hopefuls. And the trailer, released today, promises a polished production that could well be up the alley of the Academy’s more traditionalist voters. Check it out below and tell us what you think.
Feels like a 20th century trailer.
I’m sure that at the worse this movie is serviceable but I can’t get Oscar Bait and Holocaust Porn from filtering how I see this trailer.
I know you’re talking purely within an awards-season context, where it’s easy and understandable to be flip about these things — but even so, perhaps we should steer clear of the phrase “Holocaust porn.”
I am going to watch this film for obvious reasons but this looks rather handsome. And the girl does look engaging, I wouldn’t mind seeing a film with her where she’s in nearly every scene.
By the way the score in the trailer is not Williams’. It is from Abel Korzeniowski’s score for A Single Man. To my knowledge Williams hasn’t recorded his score yet! It will I think be recorded in September.
Nobody said the music in the trailer was by Williams. But thanks for the extra info!
Can someone get Watson nominated as a makeup for ’96? Just kidding
Wow, when was the last time anyone saw a trailer with a generic voiceover like that? I thought I had returned to the ’90s for a moment, haha.
Looks like a perfectly decent movie. Hollywood is so over-saturated with Holocaust / WWII era films that I’m utterly desensitized to the emotional drama of films like this, but the movie looks pretty tantalizing.
Something vaguely reminds me of Cuaron’s “A Little Princess”, which is pretty high praise in my book. Not high-art, auteur type filmmaking… but a beautifully realized bit of middle-brow, mainstream drama.
“Something *about this trailer* reminds me of…” is what I meant to write.
You and Kris sometimes give too much article space and “respect” (i.e. predicting nominations for them) to movies that are blatant Oscar bait: Rush, Saving Mr. Banks, and now this. All three look generic.
Part of this blog’s remit is handicapping the race, so yes, when something comes along that looks like it has the potential to hit big with Oscar voters, we’re going to write about it. I’m not sure why you equate that with “respect” — predictions are not wishlists. I routinely predict nominations for films I dislike, or that look generic. (Guess what: generic films often win Oscars.)
But we also, I believe, give plenty of space to the films and individuals that we feel deserve recognition, whether they’re likely to get it or not. For example, I didn’t devote 2,000 words last week to interviewing Chad Hartigan because I believe “This is Martin Bonner” is getting anywhere near the Oscar race; I wrote the piece because I like the film and want to bring it to our readers’ attention. (I might add that such pieces tend to get far fewer comments from you guys than simply posting a trailer for an upcoming piece of Oscar bait. So…)
Anyway, it’s possible to provide a balance of both objective speculation/analysis and selective critique. Pure Oscar advocacy is for fan sites, which is fine, but that’s not what we are.
The trailer feels like a little bit too much, but Sophie Nélisse was fantastic in Monsieur Lazhar… and Rush and Watson are always reliable values
Is clunky trailer voice-over making a comeback, or is this just all viral marketing for Lake Bell’s “In a World?”
And what’s strange is that there’s only, what, two lines of voice-over? What’s the point of that? Absolutely nothing would have been lost by leaving them out, but when they come in, it’s really distracting.