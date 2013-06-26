Potential plot details for Marvel’s ‘Doctor Strange’?

With Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirming early this year that “Doctor Strange” is part of the studio”s Phase Three plans, it”s not a matter of if the Master of the Mystic Arts will appear on the big screen but when. And with three unnamed movies on the schedule from 2016 through 2017, that day could arrive sooner rather than later.

Adding further fuel to the fire is a reported script analysis from Latino Review. In the first installment of a multi-part video series planned to roll out in the coming weeks, the site”s El Mayimbe discloses what”s described as the first plot details from Joshua Oppenheimer and Thomas Dean Donnelly”s “Doctor Strange” script.

Potential spoilers ahead.

According to the report, the film begins with Stephen Strange as a 10-year-old, swimming in a pond with his sister Donna. He sees bright, glowing lights at the bottom of the pond, and soon, his sister is pulled down below. Police cannot find her, and a psychologist tells Stephen”s parents that their son might be going through transference – “that maybe he did something too horrible to contemplate.”

Find out more in the video below.