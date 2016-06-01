Pottermore Reveals Portraits of Ron and Hermione

#Harry Potter
06.01.16 2 years ago

Yesterday, Pottermore delighted us all with the first photos from the upcoming play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and now today, we get our first glance at the Granger-Weasley family. In a post today, Pottermore revealed character portraits for Ron Weasley (Paul Thornley), Hermione Granger (Noma Dumezweni), and their child Rose Granger-Weasley (Cherrelle Skeete).

Over the winter, there was some ridiculous controversy surrounding the casting of a black Hermione Granger, even though Hermione's race was never specified in the books. J.K. Rowling herself went on to endorse the casting decision on Twitter. 

But based on the beautiful photos below, it's hard to imagine that anyone could hate on this family.

Paul Thornley as Ron Weasley (Credit: Pottermore)

 

Noma Dumezweni as Hermione Granger? (Credit: Pottermore) 

Cherrelle Skeete as Rose Granger-Weasley? (Credit: Pottermore) 

The whole family (Credit: Pottermore)

