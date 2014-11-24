Praise Hera: ‘Wonder Woman’ lassos ‘Breaking Bad’s’ Michelle MacLaren to direct

A real-life “Wonder Woman” has signed on to direct Warner Bros.' forthcoming movie.

Michelle MacLaren, who has directed several acclaimed episodes of series including “Breaking Bad,” “Game of Thrones” and “The Walking Dead,” is officially on board for the DC Comics adaptation starring Gal Gadot, according to The Hollywood Reporter. MacLaren will reportedly work with the project's (as-yet-unrevealed) writers to further develop the script before getting behind the camera.

HitFix previously reported that MacLaren was “in talks” for the job, but it appears to be official now. Gadot, of course, is set to make her first appearance as the Amazonian hero in next year's “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.”

Sad commentary on our society, as related in THR's story: “Hollywood realities were forcing producers and execs to acknowledge that while women directors work in the indie drama spheres or in TV comedy, few have done big-budget, CG-laden tentpoles. In fact, in recent history of comic book movies, no project has been directed by a woman.”

Which of course means they aren't capable of it? Sigh, Hollywood.

In any event, this is good news. MacLaren directed several of “Breaking Bad's” greatest episodes, including one of my personal favorites, Season 5's “Gliding Over All.” She took home two Emmys for executive-producing the show and was nominated twice for directing.

Are you happy about Warner Bros.' choice? Sound off in the comments.

“Wonder Woman” is slated for release on June 23, 2017.