‘Precious,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and Keri Hilson make noise at 41st NAACP Awards

The 41st NCAA Images were held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles tonight and as expected, the Oscar nominated Best Picture “Precious: Based on ‘Push’ a novel by Sapphire” dominated the night with six awards including Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress and Best Picture.



Other winners included “Grey’s Anatomy,” Keri Hilson, The Black Eyed Peas, Whitney Houston, Mary J. Blige and Morgan Freeman.

The complete list of winners from tonight’s show are as follows:



– Comedy Series: “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne”

– Actor in a comedy series: Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, “Brothers”

– Actress in a comedy series: Cassi Davis, “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne”

– Supporting actor in a comedy series: Lance Gross, “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne”

– Supporting actress in a comedy series: Keshia Knight Pulliam, “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne”

– Drama series: “Lincoln Heights”

– Actor in a drama series: Hill Harper, “CSI: NY”

– Actress in a drama series: Jada Pinkett Smith, “HawthoRNe”

– Supporting actor in a drama series: Delroy Lindo, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”

– Supporting actress in a drama series: S. Epatha Merkerson, “Law & Order”

– Television movie, miniseries or dramatic special: “Gifted Hands”

– Actor in a television movie, miniseries or dramatic special: “Gifted Hands”

– Actress in a television movie, miniseries or dramatic special: Kimberly Elise, “Gifted Hands”

– Actor in a daytime drama series: Cornelius Smith, Jr., “All My Children”

– Actress in a daytime drama series: Debbi Morgan, “All My Children”

– News/information (series or special): “The Inauguration of Barack Obama, 44th President of the United States”

– Talk series: “The Mo

– Reality series: “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”

– Variety series or special: “The Michael Jackson Memorial: Celebrating the Life of Michael Jackson”

– Children’s program: “Dora the Explorer”

– Performance in a youth/children’s program: Keke Palmer, “True Jackson, VP”

– New artist: Keri Hilson

– Male artist: Maxwell

– Female artist: Mary J. Blige

– Duo, Group or Collaboration: The Black Eyed Peas

– Jazz album: “He and She,” Wynton Marsalis

– Gospel album: “Still,” BeBe & CeCe Winans

– World music album: “Black President,” Sila and the Afrofunk Experience

– Music video: “I Look to You,” Whitney Houston

– Song: “God In Me,” Mary Mary

– Album: “Stronger With Each Tear,” Mary J. Blige

– Literary work, fiction: “The Long Fall,” Walter Mosley

– Literary work, non-fiction: “In Search of Our Roots: How 19 Extraordinary African Americans Reclaimed Their Past,” Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

– Literary work, debut author: “A Question of Freedom,” R. Dwayne Betts

– Literary work, biography/autobiography: “Michelle Obama,” Deborah Willis

– Literary work, instructional: “Act Like A Lady, Think Like A Man,” Steve Harvey

– Literary work, poetry: “Bicycles,” Nikki Giovanni

– Literary work, children: “Our Children Can Soar: A Celebration of Rosa, Barack, and the Pioneers of Change,” Michelle Cook

– Literary work, youth/teens: “Michelle Obama: Meet the First Lady,” David Bergen Brophy

– Motion picture: “Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push’ by Sapphire”

– Actor in a motion picture: Morgan Freeman, “Invictus”

– Actress in a motion picture: Gabourey Sidibe, “Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push’ by Sapphire”

– Supporting actor in a motion picture: Adam Rodriguez, “Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself”

– Supporting actress in a motion picture: Mo

– Independent motion picture: “Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push’ by Sapphire”

– Foreign motion picture: “The Stoning of Soraya M.”

– Documentary: “Good Hair”

– Writing in a comedy series: Halsted Sullivan and Warren Lieberstein, “The Office”

– Writing in a dramatic series: Shonda Rhimes, “Grey’s Anatomy”

– Writing in a motion picture: Geoffrey Fletcher, “Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push’ by Sapphire”

– Directing in a comedy series: Ken Whittingham, “30 Rock”

– Directing in a drama series: Chandra Wilson, “Grey’s Anatomy”

– Directing in a motion picture: Lee Daniels, “Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push’ by Sapphire”