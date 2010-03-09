‘Precious’ star set for Showtime’s ‘The Big C’

03.09.10
Showtime has formally announced that “Precious” star Gabourey Sidibe will be what is described as “a recurring guest star” on the premium cable network’s dark comedy “The Big C.”
Sidibe already guested on the pilot for “The Big C,” but this is a formal confirmation of what we already knew. The Independent Spirit Award winner will play a smart-alecky student in the class taught by Laura Linney’s Cathy, a wife and mother battling a cancer diagnosis.
While this isn’t the first we’ve heard on Sidibe’s involvement, this may be the first confirmation of the new title for “The Big C,” which had been known as “The C Word” for its pre-production process.
Directed as a pilot by Bill Condon, “The Big C” will start shooting its series run in May, with a tentative late summer premiere date in the plans.

