Premiere of Five Finger Death Punch’s ‘Wrecking Ball’ webisode: Exclusive

On Nov. 19, metal monsters Five Finger Death Punch will release the second installment of “The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell.”

As you”ll recall, “The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell- Volume 1,” came out in July and debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell – Volume 2” continues where “Vol. 1” left off. The band decided to release two sets this year after writing so much strong material for the first album that they knew they wanted their fans to hear all of it instead of having to leave some tunes unreleased because of space.

HitFix is pleased to premiere “Wrecking Ball.” No, it has nothing to do with the Miley Cyrus or Bruce Springsteen songs of the same name… just in case you didn”t know.

In this exclusive webisode about the song, vocalist Ivan Moody explains “I have a tendency to lose it every now and then. I”ve never been shy about it either so that song pretty much encompassed the other Ivan. Meet the monster.”

Drummer Jeremy Spencer adds it was one of the last songs recorded for Vol. 2, and as guitarist Jason Hook notes the band had to complete the song on tour. “that”s a freaking nightmare,” he says. Watch the clip and find out the surprising place he recorded his guitar solo.

You can pre-order 5FDP”s “The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell-Volume 2” here.