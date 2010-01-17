Premiere: The final theatrical one-sheet for ‘Kick-Ass’ sticks the landing

I am flat-out impressed by the way they brought the entire campaign together in a catchy, colorful, comic-inspired one-sheet that is both simple and evocative.
“Kick-Ass” is, in many ways, a challenge for a marketing team. You can’t really sell it to the typical comic crowd, because it’s not a kid-friendly film. And although the comic has been a hit during its run, it isn’t at the same sort of cultural awareness as even a d-lister from the major companies like “Ghost Rider” or “The Punisher.” These are new characters, a new property, and you’re basically selling it without any giant movie stars to help out.
Sure, there’s Nic Cage, but you can’t sell it as his movie, because it’s not. And Mark Strong may be a guy that savvy moviegoers are starting to recognize, but he doesn’t sell tickets. And even if you’re a fan of “Superbad,” there’s no proof that audiences are clamoring to line up for the next Chris Mintz-Plasse film yet.
Nope. You’ve got concept on your side, and that’s about it. “What if you could really dress up as a superhero and go fight crime? What would that be like?”
Oh, and of course, it helps that the film is totally f’ing awesome.
Over the last few months, we’ve seen a slew of character-based posters for the film, including a great idea where several of the early teaser posters all linked together into one image of the main characters standing over the city, looking down at it. Now, thanks to Lionsgate, HitFix is pleased to premiere the final one-sheet, and I think they did a great job of creating something that would stop me in a theater lobby to check it out. You’ve got to cut through the barrage of white noise somehow, and I think this is a really clever way to do it:
See what I mean?
The film will open this year’s SXSW film festival in Austin, and it’s already scared at least one movie off its opening weekend. I think “Kick-Ass” is going to leave a Tunguska-sized crater in pop culture when it arrives, and I’m really pleased to see how Lionsgate is handling it so far.
This isn’t a debut, it was on Collider.com early this morning. Still a great poster though.
It was supposed to be ours. International went ahead and screwed it up. That’s why we didn’t use “exclusive.”
Hmmmmm. I gotta be honest. I think comic fans will like this. I think film nerds will like this. I like it.
But I think it’s going to totally miss with most casual moviegoers.
That’s not to say the movie itself is going to miss, but I don’t think this is going to rile anyone outside of a niche audience. I’ve felt the same thing about the script and the trailers. I’ve loved those so far, but I think the general public might just write it off as unintentionally goofy.
We’ll see I guess.
People said the same thing about Avatar.
I’m not even disagreeing with you guys, again, about the film once it comes out. But I don’t think the AVATAR comparisons are going to fly here. AVATAR had a pedigree in Cameron, revolutionary visuals and a gazillion-dollar marketing campaign. KICK-ASS has internet buzz and a couple of cool trailers; its amazing story (which is one thing I’m personally convinced AVATAR DIDN’T have) can’t really be grasped in any of that. As of yet.
I still think, no matter how good the movie might end up being, that poster is going to go right over people’s heads on a conceptual level. Of course word of mouth can improve that, and it very well might. But to use your own logic against you, I think there’s a better chance that this turns into another GRINDHOUSE than another AVATAR (and I don’t mean that in strictly box office terms). I’m with you – I hope it’s the latter. I’m just not banking on it.
Tunguska left no crater. I’m just sayin’.
I’ve seen the trailers but I don’t really understand the concept on this one. It seems like it’s supposed to be “what if real people dressed up and became super heroes, what would REALLY happen?” but then it proceeds to have little kids flipping around doing crazy ninja shit. Maybe it’s just a real complex and multi-layered concept that’s nearly impossible to explain through 3 minutes of narration and edited film clips.
Looks funny though, and Nic Cage is on a roll.
But the poster just looks like Mystery Men. I think Drew has a serious crush on this movie.
“Oh, and of course, it helps that the film is totally f’ing awesome.”
How the fuck do you know? You haven’t seen it.
It might have helped if you could have licked a little of Lionsgate in that article, Drew.
I love your writing and everything, Drew.. and have been a regular HitFixer from the start, but this article’s tone… it was really disorienting
“Because, yes… I have seen it. And I’ve reviewed it.”
Smells like bullshit. Thanks for playing.
“Thanks for playing”? This is not the part where you wanna still be condescending, this is the part where you say “Whoops, my mistake!” Drew reviewed the movie in this very column, mentioned it many times afterwards, and linked to the review in this column.
There was no impact crater at Tunguska. The meteor theoretically exploded in the air leaving no trace other than felled trees.