Preschooler Recreates Red Carpet Fashion With Tissue Paper

When Angie's four year old daughter – nicknamed Mayhem – started asking for pretty paper dresses, little did they realize the creative journey they were about to embark on. Now nine months and dozens of frocks later, Mayhem has reached peek fashion sass. Pulling inspiration from daily life, Mayhem can rock any look her and Angie put their minds too. Including some amazing red carpet replicas, like these!

Katy Perry at the 2014 Grammy Awards

Kimberly Perry (of The Band Perry) at the 2014 CMAs

Lupita Nyong'o at the 2014 Golden Globe Awards

Taylor Swift at the 2014 Country Music Awards

Jennifer Lawrence at the 2014 Golden Globe Awards

Of course, Mayhem would never settle to limiting herself to high fashion. From Disney princesses to sharks, you can find all of her adorable creations on Angie's Instagram page or her brand new website focused on Fashion By Mayhem.

