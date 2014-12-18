President Obama aligns with the people, names ‘Boyhood’ the best film of 2014

In politics, a Presidential endorsement can be the magic touch, imbuing a candidate with exposure and voter confidence. Does the same hold true in the Oscar race? The team behind “Boyhood” hopes so.
Speaking to People Magazine (via The Huffington Post), President Obama revealed that he fell hard for the Richard Linklater”s 12-years-in-the-making, coming-of-age film. And he was kind of a quote-whore about it. “'Boyhood was a great movie,” Obama told the magazine. “That, I think, was my favorite movie this year.” Is it too late to send out guild screeners emblazoned with that quote?
Obama is, traditionally, a softy when it comes to movies and television. When People put him on the spot with the same question in 2012, the President named “Beasts of the Southern Wild,” “Life of Pi” and “Argo” as his favorites. He has told the press that “Modern Family” and “Parks and Recreation” are family favorites. He thinks “The Wire” is one of the greatest shows ever made. In 2008, when he was running against John McCain for the Presidency, he told Katie Couric his favorite movie of all time was “The Godfather.” Someone show this man a John Waters movie immediately. (It should be noted that, in response to Couric”s same question, McCain chose Eliza Kazan's “Viva Zapata!,” a game-changing answer to anyone who saw the CBS interview before Election Day.)
When it came to 2014 in film, Michelle Obama was less forgiving. She told People that she was a big fan of “Gone Girl”… the novel. “The book is much better than the movie,” she tells the magazine. Diss.
While The First Lady”s personal favorites aren”t as widely reported as her husband”s, she is the Oscar history books, appearing via satellite to present “Argo” – the President loved that one! – with the 2013 Best Picture Oscar.
How do Obama's picks rank in Presidential history? Harry Truman loved “My Darling Clementine”; Dwight Eisenhower was a Western buff who adored “High Noon”; John F. Kennedy was a Bond fan, especially “Dr. No”; Lyndon Johnson was a fan of “The Searchers”; Richard Nixon loved “Patton,” which reportedly inspired him to invade Cambodia during the Vietnam War; Jimmy Carter was the first to watch an X-rated movie in the White House (“Midnight Cowboy”); George H.W. Bush praised “The Longest Day”; Bill Clinton had a soft spot for “The Naked Gun”; And George W. Bush had a good cry over “Field of Dreams.” After the movie theater was installed, Woodrow Wilson became the first person to screen a film inside the White House. The picture? “The Birth of a Nation.” Maybe not the wisest political choice, Mr. President.
With his “Boyhood” pick, Obama joins a major contingent of award season voters. Stay on top of every guild and critic group award over at The Circuit.
Based on the films mentioned, it sounds like Jimmy Carter has the best taste. And interesting that our most religious president was the first to watch an X-rated film at the White House.
Most of the others make sense. Longest Day…Bush was a veteran. Naked Gun…the sequel makes fun of Bush. Field of Dreams…W worked in baseball. Kennedy essentially was James Bond. Johnson literally was a cowboy.
The official Obama favorites are obviously chosen by his Comms department. I’ve seen it reported in several places that his favorite movies are…Casablanca, Lawrence of Arabia, and The Godfather. While I’m sure the president loves those movies (who doesn’t), it’s pretty clear the list was compiled for maximum down-the-middle appeal. The Romney campaign once released the governor’s “ipod playlist” that was drawn in a similar, by-committee manner.
Maybe after President Obama leaves office we’ll learn his real favorites.
Obama has stated several times that his favorite movie is Groundhog Day. I recall Romney stating that his favorite movie is O Brother, Where Art Thou?
Not sure why a communications staffer would select these films.
Many journalists (including Roger Ebert) have reported that Obama’s favorite movies are Casablanca, Lawrence of Arabia, and The Godfather. The source was the Obama campaign Facebook page, which is handled by his communications team. I’m pretty sure the O Brother stuff didn’t come out until the Mitt documentary, but regardless, I was referring to a different situation in my comment.
The men never watched Boyhood in his life.
At first I thought Matt wrote: “Bill Clinton had a soft spot for ‘The Naked Kiss’…” Silly me.
If he aligned with the people, his favorite film of the year would be “Guardians of the Galaxy,” not “Boyhood.”
Just because a bunch of people saw something doesn’t mean a bunch of people loved it.
But seriously…parsing THIS?
Not always, no, but I don’t think I need to convince you that “Guardians” is a huge popular favorite and not merely a financial success.
Is this him aligning with the people? Or aligning with his mom?
Because I can’t imagine he wouldn’t feel something watching Patricia Arquette marry and remarry, earn degrees, teach, move around, and mother with all her heart.
Has anyone seen the Imitation Game or the Theory of Everything? ‘Boyhood’ without the cute kid and the 12 year gimmick, what is it? Zilch – Straight to video CRAP. The Academy looks for Inspiration and Class when it comes to true Motion Pictures, not an After School Special that is like a fictional documentary ‘Boyhood’. I don’t hate boyhood, I just feel deceived by it. I saw the trailer and the reviews and showed up and got to see Drunken domestic violence, women beaten to the floor, Drunk driving, and a nice looking kid who developed into an insolent deadpan rube. UNINSPIRING – What was inspiring were the lives of Stephen Hawking (The Theory of Everything) and Alan Turing (The Imitation Game) revealed by top notch writing, directing, acting, ETC. Are you going to put Boyhood in the same category as Schindler’s List, Braveheart, Gandhi, etc. Seriously?