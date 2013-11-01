This photo of President Obama handing out candy to trick-or-treaters is perfect

Are you already in a sugar coma from eating several (okay, many) pounds of candy corn? Well too bad, because the sweetest thing in the world is here for your consumption. And it’s a photo of President and Michelle handing out candy to an adorable trick-or-treater, while clad in tasteful yet festive orange (that last part was my audition to be a copywriter for Ann Taylor Loft).
The First Family made the White House spooky with decorative bats, cobwebs, and a photo of John Boehner (zing). They invited the children of local military families to trick-or-treat on the lawn, and later threw a little bash. Which Frankenstein and his Bride both made a point to attend.
Next year, we all trick-or-treat at the White House.
Follow RIOT on Twitter
Really? I have to ask… WTF does this have to do with anything?
Maybe we should apply Sepinwall’s rules?
Because for some of us, visages of this President (along with the last one) are scarier than anything seen on Halloween.
Totally NSFW.