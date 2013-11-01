This photo of President Obama handing out candy to trick-or-treaters is perfect

#Michelle Obama #Halloween
11.01.13 5 years ago

Are you already in a sugar coma from eating several (okay, many) pounds of candy corn? Well too bad, because the sweetest thing in the world is here for your consumption. And it’s a photo of President and Michelle handing out candy to an adorable trick-or-treater, while clad in tasteful yet festive orange (that last part was my audition to be a copywriter for Ann Taylor Loft).

The First Family made the White House spooky with decorative bats, cobwebs, and a photo of John Boehner (zing). They invited the children of local military families to trick-or-treat on the lawn, and later threw a little bash. Which Frankenstein and his Bride both made a point to attend.

Next year, we all trick-or-treat at the White House.

(photos via and via)

Follow RIOT on Twitter

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michelle Obama#Halloween
TAGSBARACK OBAMAHalloweenmichelle obamaPRESIDENT OBAMAtrickortreatersWHITE HOUSE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP