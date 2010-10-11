President Obama meets the kids from ‘Waiting for Superman’

10.11.10 8 years ago

Can we talk about the insanely impressive job the Paramount marketing team has done on “Waiting for Superman”?  Treating the Sundance Film Festival documentary more as a crusade than a movie, the studio has created a tremendous amount of dialogue over the complex issue of public and private education in America.  “Superman” has already made $1.4 million in no more than 103 theaters, but it’s the p.r. they have generated which is the much bigger accomplishment at this point. 

Today, “Superman” received its biggest break when the young students depicted in Davis Guggenheim’s film were able to meet President Obama in the Oval office.  Remarkable.  From left to right, the President, Francisco Regalado, from Bronx, NY., Bianca Hill, Harlem, NY, Daisy Esparza, East Los Angeles, Emily Jones, Silicon Valley Calif., and Anthony Black from Washington, DC.

