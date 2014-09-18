President Obama paid tribute to Joan Rivers in a hand-written note

That”s according to Joan Rivers” daughter Melissa, who said in a “Fashion Police” special that the president”s note read, “Not only did she make us laugh, she made us think.” PLUS: PBS will show Joan Rivers documentary “A Piece of Work” next week as part of “American Masters,” Rivers” doctor denies taking a selfie.

“The Simpsons” boss: The killed-off character won”t be resurrected

The season premiere won”t pull a “Family Guy.” “When we kill ’em, they stay dead,” says exec producer Al Jean.

National Latino Media Council gives ABC a “mediocre” grade thanks in part to “The Bachelor” Juan Pablo

ABC has the most Latino actors, writers and producers, yet it was categorized as “mediocre” in terms of Latino representation – along with CBS and Fox – for the casting of a Latino “Bachelor” who “ended up perpetuating stereotypes with his sexist and homophobic remarks.” Meanwhile, NBC had the highest grade of the four major networks, a “Mediocre/Good grade,” because it “showed great improvement with Latino actors in scripted roles and cast members in unscripted roles.”

On the campaign trail, Clay Aiken has put on weight – and there”s no talking about “Idol”

The Washington Post followed the former “American Idol” runner-up as the “new Aiken” has adjusted to life as a Congressional candidate. Says the Post: “His hair, once blond, has returned to its natural ruddy state. He now sports a five-o”clock shadow with flecks of white, and, yes, he”s gained a little weight.”

“Dexter”s” Aimee Garcia to visit “About a Boy”

She”ll play a woman from Will”s past.

A&E teams with Diego Luna & Gael García Bernal on “Niño Santo”

The “Y Tu Mamá También” stars are producing an American remake of the Mexican spiritual medical drama series.

New “SNL” Weekend Update anchor Michael Che took a selfie with Bill Clinton

Che, who”s still working this week at “The Daily Show” where the former president is tonight's guest, notes that Clinton”s secret service agent was staring at his shoes.

“You”re the Worst” creator used to recap “Britney and Kevin: Chaotic” for Television Without Pity

That”s how Stephen Falk became an expert on dysfunctional relationships — he also recapped “Temptation Island,” “The Real World” and “Chains of Love.” PLUS: Falk on 11 things you learn in the 1st season of your TV show, and why “You”re the Worst” is the best new comedy.

Wendy Williams is the No. 1 talk show among women 25-54

Meanwhile, “The Queen Latifah Show” is dead last in that key demo.

ABC creates a “Where on Earth is Olivia Pope?” game

You can play by dragging a glass off red wine to a specific location on a map. PLUS: Watch the “Scandal” blooper reel for Season 3, Tony Goldwyn calls the Olitz relationship “an addiction to chaos,” and Kerry Washington talks about her fashion design work.

Watch an alien-battling sketch from the new “Key & Peele” season

Racial identity is skewered in “Alien Imposters.”

Twitter: TV actors who live-tweet see a 228% increase in their followers

The Twitter study also found that live-tweeting cast members increase their interactions by 64%.

“Play it Again, Dick” was originally supposed to be a promotion for the “Veronica Mars” movie

Ryan Hansen recalls how he ended up doing a spinoff web series.

Will “Grey”s Anatomy” let Meredith meet her half-sister?

The new season”s 2nd episode is focused on the daughter of Richard Webber and Ellis Grey.

“American Horror Story”s” latest teaser: “Peek-a-boo”

“Freak Show” might set a record for most pre-premiere teaser ads.