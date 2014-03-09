President Obama wants you to tune in for ‘Cosmos’ tonight: Watch his intro message

Uncle Sam wants YOU…to watch “Cosmos.”

President Obama talks a lot about new frontiers and opening imaginations and other such things in the intro message for tonight's premiere of the rebooted educational series, which sees astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson stepping in for the late, great Carl Sagan to guide viewers through the wonders and mysteries of the universe.

Check out Obama's full intro message below.

“Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey” is slated to air Sundays at 9 PM ET/PT for a total of 13 episodes on FOX and its affiliated networks.