President Obama wants you to tune in for ‘Cosmos’ tonight: Watch his intro message

#Obama
03.09.14 4 years ago

Uncle Sam wants YOU…to watch “Cosmos.”

President Obama talks a lot about new frontiers and opening imaginations and other such things in the intro message for tonight's premiere of the rebooted educational series, which sees astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson stepping in for the late, great Carl Sagan to guide viewers through the wonders and mysteries of the universe.

Check out Obama's full intro message below.

“Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey” is slated to air Sundays at 9 PM ET/PT for a total of 13 episodes on FOX and its affiliated networks.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Obama
TAGSBARACK OBAMACOSMOSCosmos: A Spacetime OdysseyObamaPRESIDENT OBAMA

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP