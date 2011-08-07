Press Tour ’11 Live-Blog: ABC Executive Session

It’s Sunday Morning! After a late night for the Television Critics Association Awards, reporters are gathered in the Beverly Hilton hotel ballroom for ABC Entertainment President Paul Lee’s opening press conference…
9:00 a.m. The “Desperate Housewives” announcement arrives before Paul Lee. This will, indeed, be the final season of what was, indeed, briefly a landmark series. I’ll inevitably write up a full story on this in a bit. Lee will almost certainly have more to say anon.
9:05 a.m. Paul Lee has been at this gig for a year now and he calls it “a crazy job.” He says ABC has “a hell of a lot to brag about.” The bragging begins with “Modern Family” and with “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Dancing with this Stars.” He also celebrates “Body of Proof,” the network’s first new drama hit in years. He admits, though, that ABC “has a lot of work to do.”
9:07 a.m. Lee is the latest exec to SWEAR that their network is all about programming year-round. He’s throwing around a lot of pretty empty jargon. He’s new referred to both “Revenge” and “Apartment 23” as “underrated.” But who the heck has been rating anything?
9:10 a.m. Paul Lee says he’d had doubts about “Once Upon a Time” as an ongoing story, but he’s seen three scripts and, “I’m now fully confident we can sustain it for three episodes.”
9:11 a.m. On “Desperate Housewives,” Lee says, “It is an iconic show and we’re so proud of it.”
9:11 a.m. What does ABC get out of nostalgia-driven shows like “Pan Am” and “Charlie’s Angels”? “It does have a built-in audience,” Lee says of “Charlie’s Angels” with its many generations of recognition, but he adds “The proof will be in the pudding.” Of “Pan Am,” Lee says “there’s nothing cheap, glossy and silly about this show.” Lee has now mentioned his background as a director twice.
9:13 a.m. How do these comedies represent Paul Lee’s comic philosophy? It’s a network about empowered women and the plight of men around them. Lee repeats that ABC is a network that guns for affluent women and these shows reflect that. And what about the reviled “Work It”? Lee admits, “I’m a Brit. It’s in my contract. I have to do a cross-dressing show every year.”
9:15 a.m. There was a whole process of script and conceptual evolution that brought “Once Upon a Time” to air. He thinks the “Once Upon a Time” “changes the rules” and will be “appointment television.”
9:15 a.m. Much praise for Jane Levy, the young star of “Suburbatory.” Of their overall message, ABC plans on opening out a “wider” and “Heartland” brand of comedy on Tuesday night. “Empowered women is definitely a theme of the network. It’s one of the reasons we do so well with affluent women,” he says. But he adds, “In the end, it’s all about emotion.”
9:16 a.m. Lee says that Castle will have a really cool storyline involving a Marvel character. “We’re extremely excited by having Marvel in the fold,” Lee says, adding that they’re aggressively developing properties with The Incredible Hulk and Jessica Jones.
9:20 a.m. “No,” is Paul Lee’s answer to my question about whether the network is worried that the Mancession doesn’t actually exist anymore and that the network is working two years behind the Zeitgeist. Oh well.
9:21 a.m. “Certainly those are not the projections that we see,” Lee says in response to projections that ABC could slip into fourth place for next season. “We think we’re well-positioned.”
9:22 a.m. What are ABC’s plans for the newly added Hallmark Hall of Fame? “The truth is, it’s an illustrious brand and I think we’re a great environment for them,” Lee says. Up first is “A Leap of Faith.” He thinks TV movies can still be appointment viewing. The deal is for three movies a year.
9:23 a.m. Lee is happy with “Shark Tank.”
9:24 a.m. A critic asks if there have been thoughts about moving “Rookie Blue” into the regular season. This critic hasn’t actually looked at the ratings. Lee says he’s proud of “Rookie Blue” and wouldn’t rule out airing it in the seasons.
9:26 a.m. ABC’s internal guys are very enthusiastic about “Revenge.”
9:26 a.m. Is there any future for “Hallelujah”? “I love that idea and we’ve started to redevelop it,” Lee says of the Marc Cherry pilot.
9:27 a.m. If “Mad Men” can’t draw ratings, why will “Playboy Club” and “Pan Am”? “‘Pan Am,’ when you watch it, is a much brighter and broader canvas,” Lee says. He says it’s time to “take some risks in broadcast,” citing “The River” as the kind of show we haven’t seen for a long time. “The fun of these chairs is to start taking risk,” Lee says of his position. Lee says that the second episode of “The River” has “so much heart to it.” He also says that “Steven Spielberg is really engaged in this one.”
9:29 a.m. It’s implied that many of the midseason shows are better than the fall shows. Why? Lee says that January, April and June can all be great months to launch shows. “What we don’t want to do is have all of our shows together,” Lee says.
9:30 a.m. If ABC values women, why cancel those two beloved soaps? This isn’t Paul Lee’s job and he’s perfectly happy to pass the buck.
9:31 a.m. Regarding “Work It,” a critic asks, “Seriously? Come on, Paul.” He says “Sometimes you pick up a pilot because it makes you cackle with laughter.” Lee grins and adds, “We didn’t think this room would like it. And there’s some pleasure in that.” ABC: Taking Pleasure In Programming Trash. Excellent.
9:33 a.m. Out comes Marc Cherry to discuss the end of “Desperate Housewives,” a topic that actually didn’t draw a single question during the panel.
9:35 a.m. “I think the only thing harder than creating a hit show is knowing when to end it,” Cherry says. “I wanted to go out while the network still saw us as a viable show, while we were still doing well in the ratings, while we were still a force to contend with.” Cherry says that the end-date discussion began in his first discussion with Paul Lee. “We decided that this was the right time and I feel so good about it,” he says. The show will have a whole year to “reflect on how lucky we all were, what an amazing ride this has all been.” He repeats that they’re going to “end this in the classiest way possible.” Cherry had a close relationship with Steve McPherson, but he’s also been close with Lee.
9:37 a.m. Questions for Cherry. How did the stars react when they heard? He’s spoken to over half of the cast. “It was bittersweet and lovely, because the women knew it was a possibility, but they didn’t know,” Cherry says. “People said some very lovely things to me about how I changed their lives and careers and I said it back to them,” he says, calling the actors family. “I love my cast,” Cherry says.
9:40 a.m. Cherry had said he might have enough for a ninth season. “If we were going to go nine, I have no idea what that was going to be,” Cherry says. “The mystery of what’s going on this season harkens back to the first season,” Cherry says, going back to the mystery of Mary-Alice. Part of the consideration for Cherry is that he’s wanted to do some development. “It was really like a back and a forth and we all kinda made the decision together,” Cherry adds of his creative team.
9:43 a.m. Any possibility for a spinoff? “I’m just going to put you in a van and have you solve mysteries,” Cherry says he told Eva Longoria, who he loves more than life itself. Cherry reminds us that he came out of comedy and “Desperate Housewives” was his drama-type thing and it has made him a better writer and “I don’t want to be one of those guys who just repeats himself constantly.”
9:45 a.m. “We’ll see what happens with that,” Cherry says evoking memories of the Edie Britt character.
9:46 a.m. Marc Cherry wanted more time to fix “Hallelujah,” which he says he only got half-right. “You kinda have to get it perfect. It’s a big swing,” he says of timing for the redeveloped pilot.
9:46 a.m. Will it be an extra-long season? “I never want extra episodes. This is so hard,” Cherry says. “The network has come to me at times wishing they could get more episodes, but this is such a complex show to write,” Cherry says.
– weird and people are so fixated with WORK IT. They picked it up because they thought it would work with mainstream audience, sure ABC could be horribly wrong but I understand the logic. Critics know that they just want to pick on the obvious. Wasted time to ask that one to Paul when there are more interesting topics
Forg – Strongly disagree. “Work It” is atrocious. It’s very much a topic of discussion why ABC executives think *that* is what mainstream audiences want. It’s definitely a sign of contempt for critics, but it’s also a sign of contempt for viewers. That’s an interesting topic. To me.
I agree whole-heartedly with Dan. I did not know what “Work It” was, so I just saw ABC’s little promo video and description for it on their website. Atrocious, and contempt for viewers, is right. Contempt for women even more so. The show is just the basest most vulgar expression of gender stereotypes possible which is bad enough in itself, but they are also then executed in the cheesiest possible way to get the cheapest laugh one could get. Its insulting on so many levels I don’t know where to start. I also have to point out that the notion that the supposed “mancession” was some sort of boon for women is wholly inaccurate and a really dangerous notion. Women and children live in poverty at vastly higher rates than men, men still run what, 80-90% or more of all fortune 500 companies, I could go on and on. The idea that as men they would not be hired as PHRAMA REPS but as women they would is preposterous. This show deserves to be tarred and feathered. I can’t believe it could get on the air at any point after 1985, much less 2011. What’s next, an anti-affirmative action show that has white men putting on blackface to help them get jobs? Seriously, Come On.
Bosom Buddies was so great the first time it aired, of course we want a version that doesn’t even have Tom Hanks. Even that show didn’t force them to act as women for their jobs.
The mancession occurred because more men have full time jobs in manufacturing than women and those are the jobs that are being eliminated. Women often work in low paying service jobs and part-time, so for there to be some kind of male bitterness about that is ridiculous.
Exactly–its a Bosom Buddies rip-off, with this weird political “men are under seige” bent to it. What a winning combo.
I’m sorry but with lots of things to ask Paul why just the attention to Work It? Work It doesn’t have an airdate yet this fall. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t like the show’s appeal and “first looks” of the pilot convinces me even more to not check it out but TV media really have the tendency to beat a dead horse. Anyway, my point is I just think there were missed opportunities in this TCA panel.
Is Work It this year’s Outsourced?
Is Donal Logue still going to part of a retooled Hallelujah?
LJA – Nobody said. It didn’t sound as if the redeveloping was happing instantly, but if he really liked being involved with the pilot, maybe he’ll hang around? Dunno…
I read the actors’ options already expired so they are already free from this project unless Cherry/ABC will still get them
“Lee says that Castle will have a really cool storyline involving a Marvel character. ”
What? I thought Castle was set in the real world.
Tausif – In which the NYPD allows writers to interrogate suspects and investigate crime scenes without restriction? No. “Castle” has never been set in the real world.
I understand that the premise of the show is not exactly realistic but I didn’t think it was a science fiction show. I can not imagine The Hulk on Castle. That is what I was confused about.
*I interpreted it as a real Marvel character and not just someone dressing up as one.
I wouldn’t interpret it as being anything that works against whatever level of realism “Castle” has previously established… But Paul Lee wouldn’t say specifically…
My money would be on a Daily Bugle reporter, or other civilian character – or a superhero character in his civilian identity. Say, Foggy Nelson and/or Matt Murdock will be the defense lawyer for one of the suspects.
Maybe they’ll reveal that Castle has a gun-loving cousin called Frank.
If the Hammer shows up then it’s okay, otherwise it seems like some weird corporate synergy thing. Is Marvel owned by the same company that owns ABC?
It is a corporate synergy thing. Marvel and ABC are both owned by Disney.
@Paul I like that idea. I also didn’t know that Marvel is producing a Castle graphic novel: [marvel.com]
Now this also makes a whole lot more sense. Wow Nathan Fillion a part of both Dark Horse and Marvel Universes.
My guess: he pitches/gets hired to write a comic for Marvel. Allows for some easy cross promotion and offers new story angles (the differences between writing a serialized monthly story and a novel, the obligatory comic convention murder episode (which would be cool to see at NYCC), new writers to hang out with him when he’s playing poker, a way to fit in even more nerd references)
Maybe Bruce Banner had been reduced to working in the pharmaceutical industry until he was replaced by an emasculating female; that’d make an self-respecting man HULK OUT (especially on ABC).
Am I misunderstanding something? Because this comment:
Paul Lee says he’d had doubts about “Once Upon a Time” as an ongoing story, but he’s seen three scripts and, “I’m not fully confident we can sustain it for three episodes.”
does not sound like a positive comment. It sounds like a really negative comment. In fact, I initially wondered if this was a show they’d decided not to pick up because the storytelling could not be sustained. Yet he later says:
He thinks the “Once Upon a Time” “changes the rules” and will be “appointment television.”
I genuinely do not understand how these two comments relate.
Matthew L – Well, it was a joke. He’s saying he wasn’t sure how they’d sustain it, but so far so good as far as he’s seen.
And I’m not sure about your confusion on the two comments. They’re two different descriptors that describe “Once Upon a Time,” one which could theoretically lead to the other…
-Daniel
I will be honest – for some reason it never occured to me that the first comment might be a joke. I genuinely thought he was saying the show was a storytelling mess (like I said, I thought he was explaining why they didn’t pick it up).
That said, you’re right. There is a certain appeal of shows that are a mess that could be appointment television (in a can’t-stop-looking-at-a-car-crash type of way), at least for a while. (Glee, of course, passed that point a long time ago.)
I’m gunna take a shot in the dark and say it was combo joke and type. I’d guess he said “now,” instead of “not.”
CRAP. That’s bad. Yes. The “not” should have been “now.” I really apologize. It’s bad enough the typo was there in the first place, but it’s idiotic I didn’t notice it when I read MatthewL’s comment.
STUPID.
Fixed now.
Don’t worry about it. I’m just amazed at how you can churn out these live-blogs to begin with, and there’s always going to be typos at the pace you produce them at. It’s just bad luck when you get that one typo that completely changes the meaning, and isn’t immediately obvious as a typo.
Thanks anyway for all your efforts.
