Press Tour 2012 Live-Blog: CBS Executive Session with Nina Tassler

BEVERLY HILLS – The combination of a late night for the Television Critics Association — we presented our awards — plus CBS’ relative paucity of new programming has led to a late-ish start on Sunday, July 29.
It’s also likely to lead to yet another relatively uneventful Executive Session with CBS Entertainment President Nina Tassler.
Click through for the celebration of CBS’ continued place as TV’s most-watched network. And more…
9:33 a.m. We begin with gentle mockery from a CBS PR exec about our late-night partying. And with a clip reel of CBS awesomeness.
9:35 a.m. NINA TASSLER BROUGHT A MONKEY!!!! It’s a stuffed monkey. And it’s adorable. He’s wearing a “How I Met Your Mother” tie.
9:36 a.m. “I must admit I have a very familiar story to tell,” Tassler tells us. Tops in viewers. Tops in Emmy nominations for the networks. And Tops in a bunch of other stuff. Tassler reminds us that CBS sells 25-54 for advertising, rather than 18-49. We know this. She’s proud of developing, scheduling and marketing. Very on-message. As you’d have expected. She says that 80 percent of CBS’ returning shows have already sold into syndication. That’s a little mind-boggling if you think about it.
9:39 a.m. CBS is happy with upcoming shows and development is already under way.
9:40 a.m. First question is about a possible ninth season of “How I Met Your Mother.” “They had an incredible year last year,” she says of “HIMYM,” saying that they have “a very strategic wrap-up to the show.” The network wants the show back next year and they’re having conversations. They’re in early conversations and “we’re pretty optimistic.”
9:41 a.m. CBS has “Ex-Men” in development. We knew this. CBS has no plans to expand to a third “NCIS” installment.
9:41 a.m. Is CBS concerned that “The Mentalist” will be pushed way out of primetime? CBS is developing next texting technology to let viewers know when their shows are pushed. “Literally, we do everything possible and will continue to do everything to make sure that the audience knows that the show will be on later,” she says.
9:44 a.m. “Saying good-bye to a ‘CSI’ this year was a very big deal,” Tassler says of jettisoning “CSI: Miami.” She calls the decision to kill “Miami” “a jump ball,” calling it a tough choice that came down to time slots and scheduling. Will there be a difference in “CSI: NY” in the 8 p.m. hour? She says the early episodes are “big New York-centric event stories.” She promises more humor this season.
9:44 a.m. Will CBS have a quick hook for “3” after last week’s dismal premiere? And what does it say about the sad state of summer reality this summer? “It was a show we tried, we were excited about, it didn’t quite get traction,” Tassler says, calling the summer tough for everybody. CBS says that summer repeats are still good business for CBS. “I think reality is challenging and intriguing in so many ways,” she says.
9:46 a.m. First reference to bringing “Unforgettable” back. It’s just a reference to CBS trying other things with summers.
9:47 a.m. Why has the network struggled to find something after “The Big Bang Theory”? And why is “Two and a Half Men” going there? Tassler calls it “a strategic move.” “It gives Thursday night a whole new boost,” she says.
9:49 a.m. Social media is important to CBS, but the network is strategic/conservative. They want to protect brands. Etc. “Across the board, it’s motivated by ‘What’s in the best interest of the brand? What’s in the best interest of the network?’
9:50 a.m. How much of a distraction is the Sunday football delays? Tassler repeats that the network is “sensitive.” But she still says that overruns are “great for us,” because they boost ratings across the board. She points out that demo numbers for “The Good Wife” are basically what they were on Tuesday.
9:52 a.m. “Elementary” blather. “When you have an opportunity to build a show around one of the greatest detectives in all of literature, you’re going to jump at that show,” Tassler says. She points out all of the actors who have played Sherlock Holmes over the years and that many of TV’s great characters owe their origin to Holmes. She calls the creator of “Elementary” a “Holmesian expert.” She calls the female Watson a forward-thinking way of approaching the character. Lots of praise for creator Rob Doherty tapping into the DNA of the character.
9:53 a.m. Tassler points out that yes, “Sherlock” was out there, but so were the movies and the books. “I think their version is extraordinary. It’s a wonderful version of the show,” Tassler says of “Sherlock.” She says “there’s plenty of room for another Holmes in our world.
9:55 a.m. Back to “Unforgettable.” Does Nina have regrets about canceling it at all? “It was a really tough decision,” she repeats. What will they expect when it return? “I can’t predict what our expectations for it will be in the summer,” she says, expecting it to do “well.”
9:56 a.m. Will CBS’ publicity department continue in the vein of the jokey “Dancing on the Stars” press release from earlier this summer? “Well, we can only hope,” she says.
9:57 a.m. For some reason, we keep not understanding that Primetime Entertainment Presidents don’t have jurisdiction over morning shows and news shows.
9:57 a.m. Why is CBS sticking with the traditional Premiere Week? “It works for us. We like Premiere Week. We like the excitement and the energy and the marketing and promotional machine that leads up to fall,” she says. Real answer: We’re CBS, damnit.
9:58 a.m. Why is CBS confident about “Vegas”? The network was given a “scriptment,” a script with narrative and snippets of dialogue. “For us, the fact that it was set in the ’60s was secondary to the extraordinary character of Ralph Lamb,” Tassler says, saying that there’s a franchise built into the show. The script they originally saw was mostly Ralph Lamb, but they asked the writers to bump up the nemesis character played by Michael Chiklis. “It’s not about the ’60s, per se. It’s about these two forces that were battling for the heart and soul of Las Vegas,” she says.
10:01 a.m. “It’s still ongoing,” Tassler says of the “Glass House”/”Big Brother” lawsuit. She wants the message to be that the network is very protective of their brands.
That’s all, folks…
No questions about all the guest stars The Good Wife is taking on this season? It’s such a great show, but I’m worried it’s a little stunt-y.
I’m still reeling from Dan’s statement on one of the podcasts about respecting Nina Tassler but not Paul Lee. Sure, Lee isn’t exactly coming up with high-end cable-worthy material, but he at least seems to want his network to dig a little deeper creatively, take some chances. Nina Tassler is practically the poster person for the position “We’re a network — we aren’t here to make art, just crap that a lot of people, many of them quite dim, will want to watch.”
MoreTears – Tassler developed “The Good Wife.” She developed “Vegas” this year. And, honestly, I can think of a dozen other out-of-the-mold shows CBS has developed and/or aired during Tassler’s tenure. She’s limited in her creative risk-taking by the fact that the network traditionally has almost no holes and therefore doesn’t reward or require risk. But if you’ve been running, at least to some degree, a network that has ranked as TV’s most watched network for as long as she has, I think that’s worthy of respect.
-Daniel
Dan, thank you for replying. I intend to watch Vegas. I will also check out Elementary, just because of the Sherlock Holmes connection. I don’t watch The Good Wife, because by the time it premiered I had decided I have met my quota of legal dramas for one life time, but I will absolutely trust you and every other critic out there who insists it is worthy of critical respect. So kudos for The Good Wife, CBS. CBS has also tried a couple of other very “off-brand” shows, like Swingtown and Harper’s Island, but they were all but promoted by CBS as Sure To Be Cancelled at the time they aired, if I recall correctly. Jericho was odd subject matter for CBS, but the first two episodes were so “typical CBS” in their cloying sentimentality I stopped watching at episode 2. Now Tassler has been in her current job since 2004. If there have been more “out-of-the-mold” shows on CBS, they certainly didn’t attract my notice or interest. In the same period of time the number of shows done for ABC, NBC, and Fox (each) that have drawn me in is extraordinary by comparison and I won’t even try to list them all.
But let’s get to the final sentence in your reply, because that is about what seems to me to be the key issue, and that is CBS’s undoubted commercial success. I wonder, why should a TV critic care about a network “doing well” in business terms? TV critics are not financial analysts or accountants, and (I would hope) they don’t hold shares in the commercial entities whose shows they write about. CBS doing well, business-wise, by giving the public junk like CSI: Miami and many, many shows of the same stripe is not something that I would imagine pleasing critics. At the same time, critics laugh at NBC because of its ratings woes, while simultaneously heaping praise on the likes of 30 Rock, Community, Parks And Recreation, and Awake, notwithstanding that it is in large part because NBC has been offering shows arguably too good for the masses that has caused NBC to sink to the bottom of the ratings for scripted programming.
I suppose my question — one that rather sums up my own philosophy — is, shouldn’t a TV critic only care about the QUALITY of a network or cable channel’s output, and turn a blind eye to its popularity? Frankly, the fact that Tassler — according to you in the podcast — dislikes talking to critics tells me that she is not under the mistaken belief that what CBS produces is quality material, but instead is aware of her network’s artistic bankruptcy but cynically backs whatever programming will pull in the ratings and make CBS lots and lots of money. I’m not against capitalism; I’m just saying I think critics are called to judge success by artistic and not business criteria.
MoreTears – But I’m not only a critic. Every day I write up TV ratings and industry news and coverage of an entire business.
And Nina Tassler’s job isn’t just to produce quality TV. It’s to create TV that people like and to manage her assets properly and to simultaneously run a business that is entertainment, but also… business.
So my job in general isn’t only critical — I perhaps wish it were, but so it goes… — and it would be strange for me to evaluate Nina Tassler (or Paul Lee or any executive) based on what is only the tiniest part of their job. I just the network executives based on the quality of their shows, but also the quality of their handling of said shows and also the quality of their handling of all of the network’s myriad assets.
And I can respect or admire an executive for doing some of those things very well, even if they aren’t necessarily paragons in other departments. Nobody’s really perfect…
-Daniel
A tv critic’s job is to review and recommend television to the public at large, the ‘masses’ you are so dismissive of. If Tassler has been able to provide consistently satisfying entertainment to the general public for so long, what is wrong with applauding her for having such a perceptive finger on America’s pulse, and for getting people to still watch broadcast television?
Okay, Dan, I see where you are coming from, but I would define the work that TV critics, in general, do reporting on the BUSINESS side of TV as tangential to their real job, TV critic. But obviously you can define YOUR job the way you want to and it isn’t my place to quarrel with that. Still, I maintain that the demands of art and demands of business are in conflict, and without denying the truth of your claim, it strikes me as sad that you refer to what I think is important as “the tiniest part” of a network head’s job. Yes, I understand that Nina Tassler or Paul Lee or whoever else programs a network would lose their jobs if they sacrificed business for art, but I wouldn’t say I “respect” them for choosing mammon over God, if I may be permitted a (possibly outlandish but not altogether off the mark) Biblical reference.:)
Tassler had no cause to cancel Unforgettable and millions of Fans of the show let CBS know.
So many good things about it and eben nominated for an award first year – give it a chance and more then in the summer when everyone is on Holiday – doesn’t she personally like it? What gives? 12M market share rocks – so good luck to Unforgettable in the summer of 2013 :) We’ll all b there. Mark II