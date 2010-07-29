Press Tour Live-Blog: The CW Executive Session

I wasn’t sure that there was really anything that CW Entertainment President Dawn Ostroff could say at her Thursday (July 29) Television Critics Association press tour panel that could possibly be worth live-blogging.

I tweeted as much and at least 10 people tweeted me that I should live-tweet the session just in case it’s announced that “Veronica Mars” will be back for a fourth season. And at least eight of those people were joking!

In the spirit of that joke (and the one or two people who just may have been serious), I’ll live-blog the panel. Just in case “Veronica Mars” is coming back for a fourth season.

[Early hunch: It isn’t.]

Click through. You never know…

2:11 p.m. Dawn Ostroff is TV’s longest-stting network president apparently. Who knew?

2:12 p.m. Ostroff begins by repeating her upfronts spiel about The CW’s online and social media presence.

2:13 p.m. They’re building The CW show-by-show. Last year, that show was “The Vampire Diaries,” not that they aren’t also proud of “Life Unexpected.” And this year? They’re positioned for growth! Or that’s what Ostroff says, anyway.



2:15 p.m. “We are firmly entrenched in the cultural zeitgeist, and especialy with young people.” So Ostroff says.



2:16 p.m. Ostroff calls last season the strongest season, creatively, for “Supernatural.” And that, simply, is why “Supernatural” is back, even with Eric Kripke no longer really serving as showrunner. She calls this season a throwback, with Sam becoming a bit more like Dean and Dean becoming a bit more like Sam.

2:17 p.m. “We don’t really develop comedies,” Ostroff admits, though she points to “18 to Life” as proof that The CW hasn’t completely abandoned laughter. She says most of the network’s dramas have a lot of comedy in them.

2:18 p.m. “Our young viewers are the first to migrate to other platforms,” Ostroff says, emphasizing the importance of finding a way to measure those people. She says the days of waking up and looking at the overall ratings are done. Then why am I working at 8:15 every morning?

2:19 p.m. “Vampire Diaries” has struck a chord for reasons that go beyond mere vampires. This season has an arc already set up and the fanbase is growing, Ostroff says.

2:21 p.m. “We have left the door open. We hope that he will come back, but we don’t know if that will happen,” Ostroff says of Michael Rosenbaum and a possible return to “Smallville.” She says the producers have an end in mind that they want to work toward, reminding us that Darkseid is the Villain, which we already knew if we paid attention to tweets from Comic-Con. 2:23 p.m. Why “Nikita”? Because they’ve wanted a female-driven action show. “The writing was very strong. Danny Cannon did an amazing job directing the show. McG is one of the producers. It was just an incredible package,” Ostroff says. And why “Hellcats”? Well, that one was an underdog and the brass were all surprised they liked it as much as they did. She says that the show felt “a little older” to them. 2:24 p.m. They have full commercial loads in their online streams at The CW. Ostroff says that they’re perfectly happy if the online commercials actually drive viewers back to television, predicting it could become a blueprint for the entire industry. The critic asking the question, though, isn’t pleased with the commercials himself. She calls online “a convenience” and says that viewers will actually watch more commercial content in their streams.