Press Tour: ‘Nine Lives of Chloe King’ TV movie on the verge of development

ABC Family President Michael Riley took the Television Critics Association press tour stage on Monday (January 8) morning to talk about a fantastic summer for for his network, a summer that saw the launch of one major dramatic hit (“Switched at Birth”) and at least one other dramatic success (“The Lying Game”).
Naturally, I started the Q&A portion of the panel by asking about the summer’s lone clear failure, “The Nine Lives of Chloe King.”
I found “Chloe King” to be a properly frothy piece of summer counter-programming and many viewers agreed, but compared to “Switched at Birth” and “The Lying Game,” the ratings weren’t there and after only 10 episodes, “Chloe King” was cancelled. The pill was especially difficult to swallow, because the 10th episode of “Chloe King,” what ended up being the series finale, contained at least a half-dozen cliffhangers and concluded with a daunting percentage of the main cast either seemingly dead, possibly dead or in some form of indeterminate limbo.
Regarding the cancelation, Riley said, “We never talk about canceling shows at ABC Family. We always make sure we air all of our productions, because for us, it’s very much a long-term view. Obviously, we love all of our shows and ‘Chloe King’ is such a great example of just an amazing show. We loved the cast. We loved the writing in that show. For us, it was about making some decisions and we had to choose between what we thought was resonating stronger with the audience.”
But wait! There’s hope!
Riley added, “One of the things about ‘Chloe King’ is we loved and are on the verge of putting a movie into development, so us, we always look at the intellectual property that we’re capitalizing on and making sure there’s opportunities for even more storytelling.”
Would that possible TV movie pick up immediately after the infuriatingly open-ended finale?
Riley said, “We are just looking at it in development now, so the hope is that it will obviously, we’re just putting it into development, so the idea is very much to capitalize on the storytelling that’s already been in place.”
So that’s “on the verge of in-development,” y’all. That’s not the same as “in development” and it’s also not the same as the formal ordering of a telefilm, so don’t necessarily get too, too excited. But at least it’s cause for guarded optimism.
Meanwhile, on an unrelated side note, a reader asked me last week why “Switched at Birth” received an unweildy back-22 order, bringing its first season to 32 episodes spread into three segments. What was the reason for the larger-than-normal order?
Riley explained, “For us, as we greenlight shows, traditionally we’ll open up the first season with 10 episodes and from there, in the event it’s a success, we’ll look to continue to increase those episodes. For us, e absolutely loved ‘Switched at Birth’ and wanted to get as many episodes as possible on air as quickly as possible, so really it’s much more about loving a show and getting as much content as we can before everybody goes on hiatus.”
So there you go.
Do TV executives take classes in how to speak in that awful way, or does it just come naturally? Is there really no one in their organization to explain to them that this totally fake self-promoting enthusiasm that is so mealy-mouthed and uncommitted at the same time just sounds completely insincere and reduces the speaker’s credibility to zero? Why would they want everyone to doubt every word they say? I don’t think they can possibly understand that they sound dishonest and unbelievable, or they wouldn’t speak that way in public.
No one from his own organization is going to do it. You need to buy this guy a drink and tell him he just needs to speak in plain English, and say what he means, or no one will believe a word he says. Do you think he speaks this way to his wife and kids too?
Personally, I liked Chloe King WAY better than The Lying Game. I found the acting to be better and the plotline more original since Lying Game is so similar to the campy Ringer. I’ll watch a Chloe King movie, bring it on!
Lying Game is miles above Ringer. I wanted to like Chloe King, but it was just too cheesy, and the plots bored me to death.
“Regarding the cancelation, Riley said, “We never talk about canceling shows at ABC Family. We always make sure we air all of our productions, because for us, it’s very much a long-term view.””
Tell that to the Middleman fans /still bitter
I wasn’t a big fan of Chloe King. Something about it always managed to feel so childish; perhaps the rule of her not being able to kiss humans? It felt sort of like fan fic.
The movie I’d really have liked ABC Family to do to wrap up cliffhangers was a Kyle XY movie. That was a great show with a very unsatisfactory ending due to cancellation.
Pls Vote for Chloe & Alek at [www.portraitmagazine.net] We want to secure Top 10 Fav Couple!!! Poll closes on Jan 21 & also check out [chloekingsource.skyrock.com]
you HAVEEE to make a movie. the entire network would benifit. all the tension and anxiety that the fans had been feeling will definetly create many benifits and support. Also, if the reason that the show was cancelled, was becuase it didnt get enough ratings, perhaps you may want to tell fans to vote on it (not very many people do)and you will see truley how much we want the show back, and for all our questions to be answered
Cant believe they canceled this show. I only watch 2 shows on this channel – the Nine Lives of Chloe King & Pretty Little Liars. Not sure If i’d watch the movie but would definitely would have watched TV series… guess I’ll have to go buy the books.
the reason ratings were low is because it was poorly advertised i have yet to meet 1 person that didn’t like at least aspect of it once they saw 1 episode. it had a little of everything for everyone and i loved it and now i just want it to come back i could be content only to watch that and nothing else if they would only bring it back i cried when it ended
I read all the books in 2 1/2 days! The show is/was amazing and possibly better than the book… not in the mood to pick favorites. If I would have known about the show before i would have definetly watched it but i didn’t find out until i actually picked up the book over the weekend… i have owned it a while but haven’t touched it. I really hope they continue the show and make a movie !!!! Really hopeful ! I really want Alek and Chloe to be a couple. Now that Brian is dead I think they will. I don’t think Valentina died yet so, there is hope. AND JASMINE BETTER NOT BE DEAD!!!!! even though it didn’t say Alek died I will be furious if he is. And the fact that the murder of jasmine and Valentina is his brother is CREEPY. I want to know more about the Mai and their parents.
Didn’t know about this show until I saw it on Netflix, love it. I watched all10 in two days I couldn’t turn it off. Would have watched the show but since it’s canceled would love a movie at least it would be something.
I prefer the show, but if that’s not doable the movie is perfect!!
I want to know more!! This series ended and a month ago I found this article. Is it still in the works? What’s going on? I also want to say I loved this show. It is much better than the book, at least so far. I love that there was more fight in the Alec/Chloe relationship. And I hope that this movie is going to come out soon. Thank you
I hope there’s a movie for Nine Lives of Chloe King!! I was so angry when ABCFamily cancelled the show because it was left with so many cliffhangers!! I liked the first 10 episodes of Switched at Birth but now they’re so crappy its not funny. With the next lot of episodes I felt like it was getting worse every week. They need to wrap up storylines and make new ones because it’s just too boring for me now!
It seems I find all these amazing TV shows and they just happen to be on ABC and they are always cancelled…like The Nine Lives of Chloe King and Kyle XY. Talk about disappointment! Maybe ABC should advertise their shows better…considering I have never seen a commercial for Chloe King and only remember seeing one or two on Kyle XY…
I really liked this show, and was upset when I found out that ABC Family cancelled a second season. I think it should definitely be made in to a movie.
