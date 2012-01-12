Press Tour: The bad boys of the CW debate their bad-ass quotients

The CW brought together a disparate crew for it’s Bad-Ass Boys of the CW panel during press tour — Shane West (“Nikita”), Joseph Morgan (“The Vampire Diaries”), Ed Westwick (“The Gossip Girl”), Jared Padalecki (“Supernatural”), Wilson Bethel (“Hart of Dixie”) and Kristoffer Polaha (“Ringer”) — so maybe it shouldn’t be a surprise that the panel became an opportunity for the actors to goof around (and make fun of their bad-ass-ness) rather than talk about what’s coming down the pipeline for their shows.

“You’re all familiar with the internationally standardized bad-ass test?” joked Padalecki, before adding that his character, Sam, is currently trying to “keep his wheels aligned with the road.”

“I think I’m gonna create a graph of bad ass-ness,” Bethel said. “The other thing that makes you a bad-ass is if you’re the one guy in the room on an HP.”

Encouraged to name other bad-asses, West picked actor Michael Biehn, while Morgan suggested Gordon Ramsay, which was met with a snort from Padalecki. “Paul Dean’s more bad-ass,” he said. “Our soldiers keeping us safe are bad-ass.”

Morgan groaned, “Now I feel like an idiot.”

Asked why co-star Jensen Ackles wasn’t on the panel, Padalecki said, “I think he should [be here],” he said. “I came here today because Jensen is working. We got two People’s Choice Awards we couldn’t get because we were working. He should be here.”

“But in a fight, who would win?” Polaha asked.

“Since he’s not here, I would,” Padalecki shot back.

The actors did address the bad-ass-ness (yes, the word was used endlessly and often smirkingly) of their characters. “I worry about them making him softer,” Morgan said of his vampire/werewolf hybrid villain. “I think they can make him more human and relatable without taking away any of his badassness. I think it’s possible to have someone who’s a bit of an antihero who tears out hearts and breaks necks and you can still relate to him. I do worry, but I trust them to keep him as bad-ass as possible.”