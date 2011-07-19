‘Pretty Little Liars,’ ‘Harry Potter’ rule second wave of Teen Choice Award nominees

Teens — get ready to make even more difficult choices.

The 2011 Teen Choice Awards have announced the second wave of nominees (see the first wave — dominated by “Twilight” — here). TV dramas “Pretty Little Liars” and “Switched at Birth” lead the new grouping with five nominations each.

In the movie categories, summer blockbusters with long titles like “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part II,” “Captain America: The First Avenger” and “Transformers: Dark of the Moon” placed well, along with more teen-targeted fare such as “Monte Carlo” and “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse.”

“Teen Wolf” joins “Pretty Little Liars” and “Switched at Birth” among the most-nominated TV shows. There’s also the far-fetched competition between “The Walking Dead” and “The Voice” in the Breakout Show category.

Wave 2’s music categories are predictably owned by pop stars Demi Lovato, Beyonce and Jason Derülo (who will perform at the show).

The event itself promises to be a star-studded evening. Justin Bieber, Rebecca Black, John Cena, Zooey Deschanel, Ashley Greene, Joe Jonas, Ashton Kutcher, Taylor Lautner, Katie Leclerc and Mike “The Miz” Mizanin will be joining previously announced participants Tyra Banks, Jason Bateman, Kirsten Bell, Rachel Bilson, Cat Deeley, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Gillian Jacobs, Tyler Posey, Maggie Q, Avril Lavigne, Kellan Lutz, Vanessa Marano, Joel McHale, Nikki Reed, Zoe Saldana and Taylor Swift. The special will also feature performances by will.i.am and Jason Derülo.



This year’s event will also feature a special new award, the Acuvue Inspire Award, which will be given to a celebrity teen who has made outstanding charitable contributions over the past year.



The award show will air live Sunday, August 7 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed) on FOX.



Fans ages 13-19 can vote once a day, per category at Teenchoiceawards.com. But hurry — voting ends Friday, August 5.

The following is the list of the second wave of Teen Choice 2011 nominees:



MOVIES



Choice Summer Movie

“Captain America: The First Avenger”

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”

“Horrible Bosses”

“Monte Carlo”

“Transformers: Dark of the Moon”

Choice Summer Movie Star: Male

Chris Evans, “Captain America: The First Avenger”

Shia LeBeouf, “Transformers: Dark of the Moon”

Cory Monteith, “Monte Carlo”

Daniel Radcliffe, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”

Justin Timberlake, “Friends with Benefits”

Choice Summer Movie Star: Female

Rosario Dawson, “Zookeeper”

Selena Gomez, “Monte Carlo”

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, “Transformers: Dark of the Moon”

Mila Kunis, “Friends with Benefits”

Emma Watson, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”



Choice Movie Breakout: Female

Brooklyn Decker, “Just Go With It”

Zoë Kravitz, “X-Men: First Class”

Jennifer Lawrence, “X-Men: First Class”

Hailee Steinfeld, “True Grit”

Olivia Wilde, “TRON: Legacy”

Choice Movie Breakout: Male

Joel Courtney, “Super 8”

Armie Hammer, “The Social Network”

Chris Hemsworth, “Thor”

Alex Pettyfer, “I Am Number Four” / “Beastly”

Xavier Samuel, “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”



TELEVISION

Choice Summer TV Show

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians”

“Pretty Little Liars”

“So You Think You Can Dance”

“Switched at Birth”

“Teen Wolf”

Choice Summer TV Star: Female

Troian Bellisario, “Pretty Little Liars”

Lucy Hale, “Pretty Little Liars”

Vanessa Marano, “Switched at Birth”

Crystal Reed, “Teen Wolf”

Raven-Symoné, “State of Georgia”

Choice Summer TV Star: Male

Keegan Allen, “Pretty Little Liars”

Lucas Grabeel, “Switched at Birth”

Ian Harding, “Pretty Little Liars”

Tyler Posey, “Teen Wolf”

Noah Wyle, “Falling Skies”



Choice TV: Breakout Show

“The Hard Times of RJ Berger”

“The Nine Lives of Chloe King”

“Raising Hope”

“The Voice”

“The Walking Dead”



Choice TV: Breakout Star

Sean Berdy, “Switched at Birth”

Darren Criss, “Glee”

Katie Leclerc, “Switched at Birth”

Tyler Posey, “Teen Wolf”

Skyler Samuels, “The Nine Lives of Chloe King”

MUSIC

Choice Summer Song

“Party Rock Anthem,” LMFAO feat. Lauren Bennett and GoonRock

“Skyscraper,” Demi Lovato

“The Lazy Song,” Bruno Mars

“Super Bass,” Nicki Minaj

“Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F),” Katy Perry



Choice Summer Music Star: Female

Beyoncé

Selena Gomez

Demi Lovato

Katy Perry

Britney Spears



Choice Summer Music Star: Male

Jason Derülo

David Guetta

Bruno Mars

Pitbull

Lil” Wayne



Choice Music: Breakout Artist

Adele

Javier Colon

Wiz Khalifa

Bruno Mars

Scotty McCreery

OTHER

Choice Web Star

Rebecca Black

Keenan Cahill

Shane Dawson

Elle and Blair Fowler

Sgt. Scott Moore