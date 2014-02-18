‘Pretty Little Liars’ Lucy Hale sets country album release date

02.18.14 4 years ago

Lucy Hale, who plays Aria Montgomery on ABC Family”s “Pretty Little Liars,” will release her debut country album, “Road Between,” June 3.

First single, “You Sound Good To Me,” debuted on Billboard”s Hot Country Airplay chart at No. 58 three weeks ago and has slowly been moving up.

Coming up next is a rite of passage for any country singer:  Hale will make her Grand Ole Opry debut on Feb. 21.

“This has been a dream of mine since I was a little girl singing Faith Hill and Shania Twain songs into my hairbrush in the mirror,” said Hale in a statement. “It was both exciting and scary for me to be so vulnerable making this album, and it”s turned out to be something genuinely me and something I”m really proud to share.”

