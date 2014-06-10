‘Pretty Little Liars’ renewed for two more seasons

#ABC Family
06.10.14 4 years ago 8 Comments

The “Pretty Little Liars” are coming back for more.

ABC Family has renewed the hit teen-mystery series starring Lucy Hale, Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson and Shay Mitchell for two more seasons, the network announced Tuesday.

“”Pretty Little Liars” has taken its place in the zeitgeist and reigns supreme in pop culture,” said ABC Family president Tom Ascheim in a statement. “I am glad to bring another two seasons to our audience because ‘A” has a lot in store for our Liars.”

In addition to being the network's top-rated series of all time across all target demos, the show also holds the record for the “most-tweeted scripted-series telecast of all time” and is the #1 most-followed scripted series on Instagram.

“Pretty Little Liars” Season 5 premieres tonight on ABC Family.

Are you a fan of “Pretty Little Liars”? Let us know in the comments.

