‘Pretty Little Liars’ renewed for two more seasons

The “Pretty Little Liars” are coming back for more.
ABC Family has renewed the hit teen-mystery series starring Lucy Hale, Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson and Shay Mitchell for two more seasons, the network announced Tuesday.
“”Pretty Little Liars” has taken its place in the zeitgeist and reigns supreme in pop culture,” said ABC Family president Tom Ascheim in a statement. “I am glad to bring another two seasons to our audience because ‘A” has a lot in store for our Liars.”
In addition to being the network's top-rated series of all time across all target demos, the show also holds the record for the “most-tweeted scripted-series telecast of all time” and is the #1 most-followed scripted series on Instagram.
“Pretty Little Liars” Season 5 premieres tonight on ABC Family.
Are you a fan of “Pretty Little Liars”? Let us know in the comments.
OMG IM OBSSESED WITH #PLL CAN’T GET ENOUGH AND I GET SO EMOTIONAL ALL THE TIME LIKE I AM PART OF
THE CAST I SWEAR BEEN WITH THE SHOW SENSE SEASON1 and am staying till the end :-D
AWESOME!!!!!!!!!!!PLLS has been my fave for so long I’m excited to see what is up A’s sleeve this season and glad it’s here
Ive loved PLL since season 1 and I’ve gotten every note, gift, text, email from A with the girls. I’m gonna cry so hard when the show is over
BRING BACK RAVENSWOOD
OMG HELL YES!!!!!!
My friend introduced me to this show and we still talk about it all the time, all I can say is bring on more A bitches…
I’ll take 3 more seasons … pleeeeeeeeeeease
This is the best show and it keeps me at the edge of my seat and wanting more during its hiatus period.
The storytelling lets you feel like you are part of the cast, and you jump when they get spooked, or cry when they cry or get excited for their triumphs.
This show is A+ in my book.
I am not a teen and pretty little liars is one of my guilty pleasures.
I am in love with pll THEY ARE AWESOME!