John Wagner returns to 2000 AD with a new Judge Dredd story in Prog 1845! Also in this week”s 2000 AD: has Defoe done a deal with the devil in Defoe: The Damned, Sláine travels to the past to do battle with his oldest foes in Sláine: Book of Scars, time is running out in Age of the Wolf III: Wolfworld, and what does one do with an errant god in The Ten-Seconders: Godsend?
Preview: 2000 AD #1845
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 08.19.13 5 years ago
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.20.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With