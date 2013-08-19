Preview: 2000 AD #1845

John Wagner returns to 2000 AD with a new Judge Dredd story in Prog 1845! Also in this week”s 2000 AD: has Defoe done a deal with the devil in Defoe: The Damned, Sláine travels to the past to do battle with his oldest foes in Sláine: Book of Scars, time is running out in Age of the Wolf III: Wolfworld, and what does one do with an errant god in The Ten-Seconders: Godsend?