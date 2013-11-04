This BATMAN: ZERO YEAR tie-in features the reintroduction of a major character! A cocky young Superman battles the forces of nature to save Gotham City, while a woman from his past tries to do the same thing on a smaller scale. But both are headed for a collision course…
Preview: Action Comics #25
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 11.04.13 5 years ago
