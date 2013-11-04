Preview: Action Comics #25

#Superman #DC Comics
and 11.04.13 5 years ago

This BATMAN: ZERO YEAR tie-in features the reintroduction of a major character! A cocky young Superman battles the forces of nature to save Gotham City, while a woman from his past tries to do the same thing on a smaller scale. But both are headed for a collision course…

TOPICS#Superman#DC Comics
TAGSaaron kuderaction comicsDC COMICSgreg paksuperman

