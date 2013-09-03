Preview: Adventures of Superman #19

and 09.03.13 5 years ago

“Saved!” Part 1 of 2. After a brutal battle with Metallo, Superman saves the day again when he catches a man falling from the sky! But upon further investigation, the Man of Steel discovers there’s much more to the story. Don’t miss this two-part tale written and illustrated by Eisner Award-winner David Lapham!

