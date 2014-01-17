Preview: All-New X-Factor #2

“NOT BRAND X” Parts 1 & 2

X-FACTOR IS BACK…LIKE NEVER BEFORE! Serval Industries, one of the world”s most trusted names in electronics and leader in cutting-edge internet and weapons technology, has just unveiled their newest contribution to society…the All-New X-Factor. Led by mutant mistress of magnetism, Polaris, the team uses its corporate backing for the betterment of society. With her half-brother Quicksilver, notorious thief, Gambit, and more by her side, can Polaris trust that her corporate masters really have good intentions?