The X-Men are shaken to the core by the Battle of the Atom. So much that we can”t show you the cover of ALL-NEW X-MEN #19! Kitty Pryde is particularly is shaken by the events of the X-Men crossover. With her students gone, what is Kitty to do?
Preview: All-New X-Men #18
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 11.22.13 5 years ago
