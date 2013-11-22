Preview: All-New X-Men #18

and 11.22.13 5 years ago

The X-Men are shaken to the core by the Battle of the Atom. So much that we can”t show you the cover of ALL-NEW X-MEN #19! Kitty Pryde is particularly is shaken by the events of the X-Men crossover. With her students gone, what is Kitty to do?

Around The Web

TAGSallnew xmenbrandon petersonBrian Michael BendisMarvel Comicsxmen

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP