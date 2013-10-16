The totems are dead, and Brother Blood rules The Red. Can Buddy reunite with his family in time to save life as we know it? Writer Jeff Lemire teams with superstar artist Rafael Albuquerque (AMERICAN VAMPIRE) for an epic new story that longtime fans and new readers alike will NOT want to miss!
Preview: Animal Man #24
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 10.16.13 5 years ago
