via USA Today THE EXTRA-SIZED CONCLUSION TO “DEATH OF A KING”! Aquaman now knows the true responsibility that comes with being King of Atlantis. But that means he and Mera face a difficult choice-one that could destroy the love that”s defined their lives! Villains become allies, friends become enemies, and the scope of Aquaman”s undersea world grows bigger than ever!
Preview: Aquaman #25
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 11.26.13 5 years ago
