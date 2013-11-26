Preview: Aquaman #25

#DC Comics
and 11.26.13 5 years ago

via USA Today THE EXTRA-SIZED CONCLUSION TO “DEATH OF A KING”! Aquaman now knows the true responsibility that comes with being King of Atlantis. But that means he and Mera face a difficult choice-one that could destroy the love that”s defined their lives! Villains become allies, friends become enemies, and the scope of Aquaman”s undersea world grows bigger than ever!

TOPICS#DC Comics
TAGSAQUAMANDC COMICSGEOFF JOHNSPaul Pelletierrod reisSean Parsons

