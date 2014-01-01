“Sea of Storms” begins with the debut of new AQUAMAN writer Jeff Parker! The Earth”s crust is grinding to life, releasing deadly volcanoes and bizarre creatures…so humanity”s first instinct is to blame Atlantis! And as the plates pull apart, the pressures of ruling a kingdom under siege are weighing on Aquaman and Mera as well! (via USA Today)
Preview: Aquaman #26
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 01.01.14 5 years ago
Around The Web
TOPICS#DC Comics
Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.06.18 12 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 1 week ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With