Preview: Arrow #10

#Arrow #DC Comics
and 08.21.13 5 years ago

A deadly virus tearing through Starling City leaves the Arrow frantically searching for Patient Zero! Plus, a powerful flashback reveals Diggle”s search for his brother”s killer-and don”t miss Shado”s comics debut, as drawn by her creator, Mike Grell! DIGITAL FIRST!

