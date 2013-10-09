“Batgirl: Wanted” part two! Chased by her father and the police, and ravaged with guilt over the death of her brother, Barbara has given up her Batgirl identity! But tonight she is forced to take to the streets-with deadly consequences!
Preview: Batgirl #24
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 10.09.13 5 years ago
