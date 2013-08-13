Preview: Batman #23

#DC Comics
and 08.13.13 5 years ago

Witness the moment Bruce Wayne becomes Batman as “Zero Year” makes history! And in the backup story, a young Bruce Wayne fights for his life in a death match in Russia! This issue is also offered as a combo pack edition with a redemption code for a digital download of this issue. Source: Buzzfeed.com

TOPICS#DC Comics
TAGSBARTMANBruce WayneDanny MikiDC COMICSGreg CapulloScott Snyder

