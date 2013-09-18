Preview: Batman and Robin: Ra’s Al Ghul and the League of Assassins #23.3

#DC Comics #Batman
and 09.18.13 5 years ago

The origin of Ra”s al Ghul in The New 52! For centuries Ra”s has had a plan for this world, and now he is faced with an offer from the Secret Society that could help him achieve what he wants…or undo everything he has worked for. Which path will the Demon”s Head choose?

TOPICS#DC Comics#Batman
TAGSBatmanbatman and robinBatman And Robin Ras Al Ghul And The League Of AssassinsDC COMICSforever eviljames tynion IVjeremy haunJohn Kaliszmick graypatrick gleasonRa's Al Ghulvillians month

