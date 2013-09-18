The origin of Ra”s al Ghul in The New 52! For centuries Ra”s has had a plan for this world, and now he is faced with an offer from the Secret Society that could help him achieve what he wants…or undo everything he has worked for. Which path will the Demon”s Head choose?
Preview: Batman and Robin: Ra’s Al Ghul and the League of Assassins #23.3
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 09.18.13 5 years ago
