Preview: Batman and Two-Face #27

#DC Comics #Batman
and 01.21.14 5 years ago

The origin of Two-Face continues! Batman finds himself in the crossfire of a vengeful war between Two-Face and Erin McKillen! Both are hellbent on killing each other and anyone else who dares to step between them (via Man Cave Daily)

TOPICS#DC Comics#Batman
TAGSBatmanBatman And TwoFaceDC COMICSJohn Kaliszmick graypatrick gleasonPete J Tomasi

