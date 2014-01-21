The origin of Two-Face continues! Batman finds himself in the crossfire of a vengeful war between Two-Face and Erin McKillen! Both are hellbent on killing each other and anyone else who dares to step between them (via Man Cave Daily)
Preview: Batman and Two-Face #27
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 01.21.14 5 years ago
TOPICS#DC Comics#Batman
