The Justice League makes a desperate move to save Superman from being trapped in the Phantom Zone forever. Don”t miss the shocking revelation in the final pages of this story arc! Meanwhile, in Batman Beyond, Rewire raises the stakes! Can anyone stand between this dastardly dynamo and the destruction of Neo-Gotham? DIGITAL FIRST!
Preview: Batman Beyond Universe #4
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 11.20.13 5 years ago
TOPICS#DC Comics
