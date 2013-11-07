It”s another spectacular selection of adventures by some of comics” top talents, with tales of The Dark Knight by Lee Bermejo, Marv Wolfman and Riccardo Burchielli, Rian Hughes, Damion Scott, and Paul Dini and Stephane Roux.
Preview: Batman Black and White #3
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 11.07.13 5 years ago
