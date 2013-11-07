Preview: Batman Black and White #3

and 11.07.13 5 years ago

It”s another spectacular selection of adventures by some of comics” top talents, with tales of The Dark Knight by Lee Bermejo, Marv Wolfman and Riccardo Burchielli, Rian Hughes, Damion Scott, and Paul Dini and Stephane Roux.

