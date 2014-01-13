Preview: Batman: Joker’s Daughter #1

Who is The Joker”s Daughter? What horrors lurk in the mind of this deranged lunatic, and why is there more to her than meets the eye? More than just a crazy person who stumbled upon The Joker”s face, more than just a woman with a mission, The Joker”s Daughter sees herself as a woman on the path of greed, dominance and lordship over the Gotham Underground. This special issue tells a sordid tale in the life of one of DC”s most popular new villains!