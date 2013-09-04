Preview: Batman: The Dark Knight: The Ventriloquist #23.1

#DC Comics #Batman
and 09.04.13 5 years ago

The origin of the Ventriloquist is revealed! One of them has powerful telekinesis and the other is a cold-blooded murderer-but who”s the real dummy in this act?

TOPICS#DC Comics#Batman
TAGSBatmanBatman The Dark Knight The VentriloquistDC COMICSDerlis Santacruzforever evilgail simoneJohn Kaliszkarl keselmick graypatrick gleasonThe Ventriloquistvillians month

