The origin of the Ventriloquist is revealed! One of them has powerful telekinesis and the other is a cold-blooded murderer-but who”s the real dummy in this act?
Preview: Batman: The Dark Knight: The Ventriloquist #23.1
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 09.04.13 5 years ago
