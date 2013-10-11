When the new Toymaster uses a secret, potentially deadly element in his new video game, the characters created by players manifest in real life! The ultimate fighting game results-and a world-wide network of players must team up to create the most powerful, skilled Super Heroes imaginable with one goal: To kill Batman. Can Superman come to the rescue before the game claims its victim? Find out in this amazing issue that”s printed in a special horizontal storytelling format.
Preview: Batman/Superman #5
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 10.11.13 5 years ago
