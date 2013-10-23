DC Nation proudly presents: BEWARE THE BATMAN, a new, all-ages series! Bruce Wayne spent years learning crime-fighting techniques from his butler (and former secret agent) Alfred Pennyworth. Now he”s ready to take on Gotham City”s criminal underground as the Batman!
Preview: Beware the Batman #1
CBR Staff and Comic Book Resources 10.23.13 5 years ago
