Preview: Cable and X-Force #19

“VENDETTA” PART 3!

For years, the mutant Bishop relentlessly chased Cable and his adopted daughter Hope Summers through time and space on a mission to wipe her out of existence. Though they narrowly escaped with their lives, the scars still remain. Now, the man who has haunted Hope’s dreams has returned to the present – and he’s working with their fellow X-Men?! Hope is out for blood, and nobody is going to stand in her way, even if she has to take down all of Uncanny X-Force to get it! But as Hope exacts her revenge, a much greater threat closes in from the shadows – and one of the X-Men’s deadliest villains returns! Can Hope fend off her demons, or is this the beginning of the end for her and X-Force?