Preview: Captain America #15

and 12.18.13 5 years ago

This January, Loose Nuke concludes in the senses shattering CAPTAIN AMERICA #15 – from the blockbuster creative team of Rick Remender & Carlos Pacheco! Captain America and the Falcon have taken down Nuke once and for all, but was it too late? The final fate of Nuke revealed as the sinister Iron Nail prepares his assault on the Capitalist West! And don”t miss the debut of the disturbing Dr. Mindbubble – the Weapon Minus Super Soldier from the 1960s! All leading up to the senses shattering conclusion that will change Cap”s life forever in 2014! It all starts here in CAPTAIN AMERICA #15!

